Skepticism of 343 Industries’s ability to shepherd the Halo series is strongly rooted in distaste for “Halo 5,″ specifically how the game was marketed as a “Master Chief gone rogue” story and the developers did little with that. The story instead split the focus between Chief and another Spartan, Locke, as well as a cast of six other characters, many of them known only from the novels. This game was a hodgepodge of ideas, developed around the idea of four-player cooperative action. Instead, we got large maps filled to the brim with enemies with very little attention given to pacing, with controls and gameplay that mirrored Call of Duty. It did address some issues from the fourth game, making 343′s new enemy type, Prometheans, more engaging to fight, as well as featuring larger levels. But the intro cinematic, a noisy showcase of heroics reminiscent of a bad Marvel movie, is your first sign that this was a franchise beginning to lose its sense of self. This is the only game in the entire series that feels unnecessary to play.