“White folks have never had a true disadvantage in the history of our current world because of the color of their skin,” Omega “Critical Bard” Jones, who is Black and has dealt with significant harassment from hate raids and a Twitch promotional event gone awry, said to The Post. He added that the application of the term "is not and never will be something that can be considered racist or hateful toward White individuals, as they still benefit from their skin tone. On the contrary, being called the n-word is directly correlated with the systemic discrimination and inequity of Black people. Its very existence is steeped in pure racism. They are not and never will be the same.”