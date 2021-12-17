Moving only puts that smallness into stark relief. Come the new year, I’ll be halfway across the country. Everything I own is being sized up and pared down until it’s tiny enough to fit into a few boxes and a truck. There’s a subtle satisfaction to be found in the Tetris-like challenge of putting everything neatly away, only to reverse the process in an entirely new space. That’s the idea behind “Unpacking" from developer Witch Beam. Described as a Zen puzzle game, it turns moving into a series of problems to be solved. How do you find the right home for every item amid boxes and boxes of stuff? All the while, you discover more about the life you’re unpacking through some truly first-rate environmental storytelling. The character catalogues each move in a photo album, which functions as the level select screen, along with a short caption — they’re the only lines of dialogue in the entire game.