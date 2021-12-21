That IRL event showed the limits of the friendly intimacy livestreams project, the feeling that serves as the foundation of streamers’ appeal compared to more traditional, cordoned-off stars. After a certain point, stardom is stardom, no matter how chill and accessible you make yourself seem. If enough eyeballs follow your every move and enough hands want to reach out and touch you, you necessarily become something else — something removed from the general populace, if only for your own safety and sanity. It seems that even a virtual space, free from the confines of the physical world, does not entirely change that. No human being can be everywhere at once. But a brand, in some sense, can be — at the cost of authentic, face-to-face humanity.