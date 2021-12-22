“Vodeo has broken the ice on smaller studios. There are definitely folks at smaller studios that are realizing that unions are not just for triple A studios. They are for any size of studio,” Brian, a worker organizer in the Southern California games industry who declined to provide his last name for fear of retaliation, said on a Zoom call with The Post a week after the Game Awards. He and four other game workers stood outside the Game Awards in a hastily assembled protest meant to draw attention to Activision Blizzard workers’ ongoing strike.