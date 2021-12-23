When we last saw Kratos and Atreus in a bonus scene from 2018′s “God of War,” the father and son had returned to their home in the woods only to be roused by a Mjölnir-wielding Thor who was likely a bit ticked off that the duo had killed his sons. There is plenty to suggest things are about to kick off in the game’s Scandinavian setting: Kratos made enemies of Thor, Freya and likely the rest of the wrathful Norse gods by slaying Magni, Modi and Baldur, setting in motion the events of the prophesied Ragnarok. Now Kratos and Atreus are hoping to stave off the end of days by tracking down Tyr, the Norse God of War.