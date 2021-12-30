While it boasts a steeper price, we highly recommend purchasing the ultimate edition of the game, as it comes with the remastered Peter Parker adventure that released in 2018, spruced up with ray-tracing, real-time reflections, improved texture work and other significant graphic upgrades. These two games are the perfect excuses to keep the hype burning after watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It especially helps that both of these stories are far better at capturing the spirit of Spider-Man stories than any of the Hollywood efforts, including the Sam Raimi films.