At more than 200 hours logged in 2021, there was simply no game I played more. While other role-playing games fumble in creating the “loot grind,” enticing players with new gear the more they play, the Monster Hunter series mastered it by turning our prey into fashion. The 14 different weapon types means there are 14 completely different ways to play. While I ran mostly with the basic sword and shield, I was enticed by the hunting horn, which turns my warrior’s moves into wuxia-style acrobatics while I blow on a gigantic horn to cast spells. And the addition of dog companions not only sped up hunts, but gave me new ways to customize how I fight by adding yet another warrior to my team. There’s nothing better than having my orange cat work as a trapper to wire up a giant dragon, while my dog leaps onto the monster’s back to bite out its neck while I stand my ground, blocking and slashing at its feet.