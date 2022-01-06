“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the ESA said in a statement to The Washington Post Thursday. “We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”
From 2009 until 2019, E3 had been held annually in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The onset of the covid-19 pandemic canceled the event outright in 2020 and forced it to evolve into a four-day series of online presentations in 2021. The 2021 conference opened with an announcement that the conference would return to an in-person format in 2022. The persistence of coronavirus cases appears to have changed that plan.
Reached by The Post, the ESA declined to comment beyond the statement.
E3 is traditionally viewed as the main event in the video game industry’s collection of yearly conferences and expositions. Developers and publishers from around the globe converge on downtown Los Angeles, welcoming media and gamers to demo new and upcoming releases. A series of unrelated events have eroded its stature somewhat in recent years, notably Sony Interactive Entertainment’s 2019 decision to opt out of the yearly expo and instead hold their own virtual presentations for its PlayStation line.
The move to cancel E3′s in-person event some five months before the conference comes just as the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) wraps up in Las Vegas amid fears of the surge in coronavirus cases related to the omicron variant.
Other major gaming industry and tech conferences, such as the DICE Summit (Feb. 22-24 in Las Vegas), Game Developers Conference (March 21-25 in San Francisco) and South By Southwest (March 11-20 in Austin) remained scheduled for in-person events at the time of the ESA’s announcement.