From 2009 until 2019, E3 had been held annually in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The onset of the covid-19 pandemic canceled the event outright in 2020 and forced it to evolve into a four-day series of online presentations in 2021. The 2021 conference opened with an announcement that the conference would return to an in-person format in 2022. The persistence of coronavirus cases appears to have changed that plan.