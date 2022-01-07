Even still, I liked what I played. “Extraction” does a great job of building up friction that makes it more difficult to complete deceptively simple objectives. There’s also a surprising amount of depth, as evidenced by all the neat little tricks and features I picked up on during the demo: Using a melee attack on sprawl on the floor, for example, clears it out of the way and makes it easier to walk. But it’s not clear from the test session how “Extraction” might play once the game is “solved,” so to speak, and the optimal way of handling the game’s myriad puzzles is figured out. “Extraction’s” biggest test will come once the novelty — and the tricks — run out.