The Wario64 Twitter account started in 2009 and has become renowned for quickly finding availability of great deals on video games and gaming-related paraphernalia like accessories and books. Its name is a play on the groundbreaking 1996 Nintendo game “Super Mario 64” and the plumber mascot’s bizarro twin nemesis, Wario. The account also sometimes acts as a news account but has been most useful in recent years in finding online availability of ravenously desired and hard-to-find gaming products. Both the New York Times and The Washington Post have cited Wario64 as a go-to utility for hunting down PlayStation 5 consoles, which remain scarce for consumers more than a year later. The speed and reliability of the account finding these deals has become a stalwart Twitter service.