Take-Two is known for making blockbuster hits like “BioShock,” “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Grand Theft Auto V.” Take-Two estimated in a news release that the acquisition of Zynga will make the company over $500 million in annual sales “over time” from making new mobile games of its console and PC titles, after moving over Zynga’s nearly 3,000 employees. It also anticipates saving $100 million by combining companies and cutting general expenses.
The purchase will be made using both cash and in stock, according to Take-Two. Both companies were already publicly traded on Nasdaq. Zynga’s stock is up over 40% Monday at over $8 a share, while Take-Two is down 15%, at just under $140 a share.
Take-Two financed $2.7 billion of the deal from J.P. Morgan and will fund the cash portion through its own assets and by taking on more debt. The transaction is set to be completed by June 30 this year, pending approval of regulators and stockholders of both companies.
Before acquiring Zynga, Take-Two’s portfolio has been predominantly console- and PC-based, but the deal will expand the business with multiple mobile gaming successes. Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said in a statement to The Washington Post that he was excited to find a partner that would help “create even better games, reach larger audiences and achieve significant growth.”
Analysts believe the resulting deal will catapult Take-Two into the world of mobile gaming.
“It’s a shrewd decision by [Take-Two CEO Strauss] Zelnick to reposition Take-Two as a game publisher that can cater to the full breadth of the market.” said Joost van Dreunen, lecturer on the business of games at NYU Stern School of Business.
Craig Chapple, mobile insights strategist at Sensor Tower, noted that mobile gaming makes more money than console or PC gaming alone, and that Zynga’s mobile sales in 2021 were over six times greater than Take-Two’s, with consumers spending a total of $2.2 billion last year.
The proposed purchase of Zynga is some $4.1 billion more than Chinese conglomerate Tencent paid for an 81.4 percent majority in Finland’s Supercell — another mobile game maker that developed the Clash of Clans franchise — in 2016. That deal of $9.274 billion served as the previous high mark for acquiring video game company. In 2020, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which includes highly-regarded game maker Bethesda Softworks, for $8.1 billion. In 2015, Activision Blizzard paid $5.9 billion to acquire King, the mobile game maker behind “Candy Crush.”
van Dreunen noted that while Activision Blizzard faces multiple lawsuits and government investigations over its corporate culture and allegations of workplace harassment and discrimination, this could be an opportunity for Take-Two to surpass its competitor in the video game industry.
“As Activision Blizzard struggles to retain talent and seeks to counteract the acid reflux of its toxic work culture that has soured investor sentiment, Take-Two emerges as an unencumbered, healthier alternative that’s on the way up,” he said.