“The stock actually went down meaningfully today, and there have been other times when our stocks have declined on a one- or two-day basis, in a way that didn’t make much sense to us. I never argue with the market,” Zelnick said. “While we’re not cavalier about any one day’s trading, not in the least, we’re very focused on the long term and always have been. And over the course of many years of managing this business, of course, we’ve — generally speaking — outperformed the market and outperformed our peers.”