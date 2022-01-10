The proposed purchase of Zynga is some $4 billion more than Chinese conglomerate Tencent paid for an 81.4 percent majority in Finland’s Supercell — another mobile game maker that developed the Clash of Clans franchise — in 2016. That deal of $9.27 billion served as the previous high mark for acquiring a video game company. In 2020, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which includes highly regarded game maker Bethesda Softworks, for $8.1 billion. In 2015, Activision Blizzard paid $5.9 billion to acquire King, the mobile game maker behind “Candy Crush.”