It is unclear how many, if any, streamers have been detained by Turkish police. The Post reached out to over 50 streamers accused by Twitch users of aiding money launderers to ask if they’d been raided or contacted by police. Only one, Alihan “deNc” Ipek, replied. Last year, Ipek admitted to being contacted by scammers but said he refused to play ball, prompting the scammer to donate Bits to his brother, “Valorant” pro Mehmet Yağız “cNed” Ipek, who confessed to pocketing the money without contacting Twitch. The two maintain their innocence, however, saying the Bits were donated against their wishes in an effort to make their channel activity seem fishy to Twitch, putting them at risk after they refused to comply with scammers. The streamers said scammers threatened to send a number of bits that would be flagged as suspicious by Twitch, possibly leading to suspensions or bans.