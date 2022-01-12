As the legal battle continues to unfold, researchers are also grappling with the changing nature of games. The hardware on which titles are played changes alongside the games themselves, necessitating researchers to find all manner of adapters, old consoles, accessories, working cartridges or CDs, and spare parts. This is one of the reasons many archivists would like the ESA and video game companies to be open to emulators, which can simulate both game systems and games. The archivists say this would be especially beneficial for older titles, allowing a similar gameplay experience to the original console.