Popular modders are able to find jobs in the gaming industry because they’ve proven they can design features fans want to add to their game, says Alex Velicky, a design lead at Bungie, the developer behind the popular multiplayer franchise “Destiny.” Velicky would know — he got his job at Bungie after he created an entire island for “Skyrim” with a full cast of voice actors, which has been downloaded more than 3 million times. Growing up, Velicky always used to build miniature campaigns in “Age of Empires 2” and “Timesplitters 2″ but Bethesda’s creator kit from “Skyrim” and “Oblivion” — an earlier title set in the same world 200 years before the events in “Skyrim” — felt like the first time he could really build anything in a game.