Activision Blizzard has not responded to employees’ demands, the employees said, although it sent out a letter to employees the same week the strike began to advise them “to consider the consequences” of signing union authorization cards. Unionization efforts are underway at the company, with employees pushing for a majority of signed cards so they can hold a vote on forming a union. In the meantime, over a dozen Minnesota-based workers were asked to work more closely with Raven developers on “Warzone.” Some had interpreted the request as Activision recruiting “scabs,” or strikebreakers, current employees told The Post.