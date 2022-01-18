Following the news of the acquisition, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Kotick will stay on as CEO of Activision Blizzard, reporting to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an email sent to Activision Blizzard employees Tuesday and shared with The Washington Post, Kotick wrote he would stay on as CEO “with the same passion and enthusiasm” he had when he started the job in 1991. He wrote that the deal will close sometime by June 2023, pending regulatory approval, and until then, the company will stay autonomous from Microsoft.