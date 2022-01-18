Buoyed by the releases of major new games like “Call of Duty: Warzone” and a mobile version of Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard’s stock soared over the past two years, peaking at over $100 per share in February 2021. But the company’s fortunes swung in July with the filing of the lawsuit from California’s DFEH. That lawsuit alleged gender-based discrimination and harassment, primarily at Blizzard Entertainment, one of the company’s major studios and the developer of World of Warcraft.