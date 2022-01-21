“Immediately after work [in early December], we all got together, some people came over to my house and we comforted one another and we cried together," said Onah Rongstad, a current Raven Software quality assurance tester at the Madison, Wisconsin-based company. "And then over the coming days, we got together and said, we can’t just be silent about this, we can’t just let this happen, and then finally decided to strike. We’ve had a real coming together at Raven QA [Quality Assurance] after the beginning of the strike in early December, and we’re really excited that [we’re creating] this beautiful union as the outcome of this.”