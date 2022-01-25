While details on the three new games remain sparse, EA did offer some personnel info. Development on the new “Jedi” game will be headed by Stig Asmussen, who helmed the previous entry and, before that, Sony’s “God of War III.” The new first-person shooter, meanwhile, will be directed by Peter Hirschmann, who previously worked on numerous Star Wars games including “Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.” The strategy game will be designed by a new studio formed by Greg Foertsch, a developer on the revered XCOM series of turn-based, sci-fi strategy games. Respawn Entertainment, creators of Titanfall and “Apex Legends,” will lead development on the “Jedi” sequel and the shooter while handling production for the strategy game.
These games join a constellation of Star Wars titles that grew significantly after EA’s exclusivity deal with Lucasfilm — which began in 2013 — ended at the beginning of last year. The deluge began with an announcement that Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft was working on an open-world Star Wars game; few details on that game have been revealed so far. More recently, Quantic Dream, the controversial studio behind narrative games like “Detroit: Become Human” and “Heavy Rain,” revealed “Star Wars Eclipse,” which it describes as a “branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways.” Also hotly anticipated is Lucasfilm and Aspyr Media’s remake of “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” the 2003 role-playing game that is considered by many fans to be the best Star Wars game of all time.
Of all the major Star Wars games currently in development, just one has a release date: “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” comes out April 5 and will span all nine main series Star Wars movies. It will also, like previous games in the Lego Star Wars series, contain a plethora of gags and high jinks.
EA’s Star Wars efforts have been met with mixed reactions over the years, hitting a low deeper than a Sarlacc Pit when 2017′s “Star Wars: Battlefront II” was hit with volleys of criticism (and an investigation by the Belgian Gaming Committee) for loot boxes that gave players in-game advantages in exchange for real money. In response, EA temporarily removed microtransactions from the game entirely and overhauled its approach to mechanic across multiple games.
Now Star Wars is under the watchful eye of Vince Zampella, the Respawn CEO who has also been tasked with revitalizing EA’s embattled Battlefield series of large-scale, multiplayer shooters.
“We are huge fans of ‘Star Wars’ here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” Zampella said in a news release announcing his studio’s new games. “If you want to make great ‘Star Wars’ games, you should come join us on our journey.”