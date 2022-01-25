These games join a constellation of Star Wars titles that grew significantly after EA’s exclusivity deal with Lucasfilm — which began in 2013 — ended at the beginning of last year. The deluge began with an announcement that Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft was working on an open-world Star Wars game; few details on that game have been revealed so far. More recently, Quantic Dream, the controversial studio behind narrative games like “Detroit: Become Human” and “Heavy Rain,” revealed “Star Wars Eclipse,” which it describes as a “branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways.” Also hotly anticipated is Lucasfilm and Aspyr Media’s remake of “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” the 2003 role-playing game that is considered by many fans to be the best Star Wars game of all time.