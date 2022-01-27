There’s a collectible card game coming to “The Elder Scrolls Online,” as well. “Tales of Tribute” will be a resource-management game in the same vein as the popular board game “Catan” where two players compete to accomplish a goal. Lambert told The Post he’s been vying to get a tavern game into “The Elder Scrolls Online” since the MMO was first in development. At the start of the card game, both players will draw from a shared deck, which means you won’t find yourself at a disadvantage if someone else has collected every rare card there is to find in Tamriel.