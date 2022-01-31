The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval.
The deal would give Sony ownership over the popular online game, one that continues to evolve and deliver regular content updates, some available for players to purchase in-game, spending real money to obtain unique items.
“This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow.”
“Destiny 2′s” next update, “The Witch Queen,” comes out February 22. In the new update, players will be able to face off against a villain teased in the game series for nearly a decade.
Bungie, which is also known for creating the “Halo” franchise, will continue working on “Destiny” and producing new titles. The Bellevue, Wash.-based studio, founded in 1991, has more than 900 employees.
At the start of this year, the games industry has provided plenty of consolidation news. A week before Microsoft announced its deal, Take-Two made waves on Jan. 11 for what had then been the largest video game purchase in history, agreeing to buy mobile game giant Zygna for $12.7 billion.
