Sony is buying Bungie, maker of the “Destiny” games, for $3.6 billion. The news comes two weeks after Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for a record $68.7 billion in an all-cash deal.

Sony, the dominant console maker, plans to run Bungie as a subsidiary with a board of directors that includes current Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

Bungie, which is well known for making the “Destiny” games, will continue working on the franchise and producing new titles. The Bellevue, Wash.-based studio has more than 900 employees.

At the start of this year, the games industry has been full of consolidation news. A week before Microsoft announced its deal, Take-Two made waves on Jan. 11 for what had then been the largest video game purchase in history, agreeing to buy mobile game giant Zygna for $12.7 billion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.