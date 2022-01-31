Bungie, which is well known for making the “Destiny” games, will continue working on the franchise and producing new titles. The Bellevue, Wash.-based studio has more than 900 employees.
At the start of this year, the games industry has been full of consolidation news. A week before Microsoft announced its deal, Take-Two made waves on Jan. 11 for what had then been the largest video game purchase in history, agreeing to buy mobile game giant Zygna for $12.7 billion.
This is a developing story and will be updated.