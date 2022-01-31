Sony, the dominant video game console maker, plans to run Bungie as a subsidiary with a board of directors that includes current Bungie CEO Pete Parsons. Bungie confirmed Monday its games would continue to be available on multiple platforms, and not become exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation. Bungie’s “Destiny 2,” an online-only first-person shooter game, currently runs cross-platform on Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia and PC. “Destiny 2” is available on Microsoft Windows and through the Steam PC store. On the latter service, it’s pulling in roughly 50,000 concurrent players, according to Steam Charts.