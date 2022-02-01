Though Bungie employees said leadership has assured them there will be “absolutely no layoffs” and nothing “major” in terms of restructuring once the Sony deal closes, the acquisition represents a notable shift for the Washington-based game developers. For roughly the last 15 years, Bungie’s business dealings have been marked by repeated pushes to regain independence, an anomaly in the video game industry. After being purchased by Microsoft in 2000, the game developer birthed the “Halo” franchise before splitting from the tech titan in 2007. In 2019, Bungie reached an agreement with its partner in a publishing deal since 2010, Activision Blizzard, to regain control of publishing rights to its “Destiny” series. For a studio that’s striven to maintain creative freedom even while creating big-budget video games, the Sony buyout is a surprising turn — albeit one firmly in step with the industry’s pivot toward consolidation, as best exemplified by Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard in January.
Bungie employees who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to discuss the deal with media expressed concern that Sony might cramp their style despite promises from leadership that the studio will continue to self-publish and be “creatively independent.” Some noted that those plans might change over time, as they have with other major video game studios that have been acquired by big publishers over the years. Bungie’s history of Hulking out of multiple publishing deals suggests that its developers may not comfortably fit into somebody else’s stable. Developers also expressed their skepticism of an equity buyout program seemingly designed to retain staff.
“I’m honestly not sure how to feel right now,” said one current Bungie employee. “I definitely didn’t see it coming. I’m confident in Bungie’s desire to remain autonomous, but it really just remains to be seen how that’ll play out over the next few years.”
“We’re cautiously optimistic in my circles,” said another. “If we remain as independent in design and direction as our leadership claims, it will be good, I think. However, Sony-owned studios are not famed for their great working conditions.”
PlayStation subsidiaries like Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica are held in high regard for exactingly produced cinematic experiences in games like “The Last of Us” and “God of War,” but the former studio, especially, has gained a reported reputation for pushing passionate creatives to the brink with nigh-endless “crunch.” Bungie developers fear a future in which Sony’s hunger for constantly updated live service games forces their noses to the grindstone, though Monday’s meeting left them feeling like it will be business as usual for the time being.
“Based on everything I have heard today, there is no indication that we will be changing any of our day-to-day practices at Bungie,” one current employee said.
Even so, consolidation often means change over time — in both output and culture — and that’s where uncertainty lies.
“It’s not clear how much we might plug into the Sony talent ecosystem as time goes on,” said one current Bungie employee.
Another expressed excitement at the possibility of collaborating with other Sony studios. “Just simply from my own standpoint as a developer, us having access to the wealth of knowledge that not only Sony has, but all the other studios under their umbrella [have] makes me super excited,” they said. “I can’t wait to learn what studios like Sucker Punch or [Sony] Santa Monica do under the hood.”
As far as Bungie employees can tell, this means efforts to improve Bungie’s culture will also remain undisturbed. In December 2021, IGN published a report detailing a years-spanning history of issues that included crunch, boys’ club behaviors and other systemic inequalities. While employees cited in the report said Bungie leadership had begun steering the ship in a better direction, there was still room for improvement. Since then, employees tell The Post Bungie leadership has acknowledged the article publicly and privately in addition to setting up regular listening sessions in which developers can share thoughts. In the wake of the Sony buyout, employees hope to see this push for better studio health continue.
“Leadership made some big promises in December to improve the safety of our staff and to improve our culture and asked to be held to task if they weren’t,” one current employee said. “I’m hoping that they will follow through and not lose sight in light of [Sony’s] stacks of cash.”
In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan praised Bungie’s response to the report, though he did not offer any indication as to what role Sony would take in fostering a better culture within the studio.
“This is an area that Sony takes incredibly seriously,” Ryan said. “We hold ourselves to extremely high standards throughout the organization, and with the businesses that we partner. This is something that I have been incredibly sensitive to, right from the start of the conversations. And I have been nothing but impressed, and I have nothing but the highest praise for the way that Bungie organizes and conducts itself.”
Bungie employees also have an incentive to stick around: While many at the studio previously held company equity in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs), Sony plans to buy out those shares. Bungie employees told The Post that those with unvested stocks are looking at healthier paydays, as a result of stocks “double triggering” in reaction to both the buyout and a time vestment. One said their total payout will represent roughly a year’s worth of income. But there’s a catch: Employees will receive 50 percent of their equity payouts when the Sony deal closes and 50 percent over the next few years.
Opinions on this vary: Employees whose RSUs hadn’t vested are excited to get any payday at all in the near future, while others feel like they’re being pressured to stick around in the face of possible upheaval. One referred to the slow-roll equity payout as a pair of “golden handcuffs.”
“I don’t really understand the time frames or ramifications just yet,” said another employee echoing a sentiment shared by others. “[It] seems designed to retain folks for at least a couple of years.”
While these sorts of practices are not uncommon where employee equity is concerned, they make particular sense in the face of a rapidly changing video game industry, where experienced senior-level talent is scarce. Both Sony and Microsoft are gearing up for a future in which Netflix-like subscription services reshape the landscape and content is king. These platforms will require not just talent to produce content, but specialized talent. As the industry shifts to a model that will demand more and more content (of multiple varieties), companies like Sony can only afford to let so many go.
“What doesn’t get discussed much is that the imminent shortage in talent,” Joost van Dreunen, a lecturer on the business of games at the New York University Stern School of Business, said in reaction to what he deemed a “retention plan” on Sony’s part. “The industry has grown fourfold, but it takes time to become a seasoned dev. Sony has already stated Bungie will continue to operate on all platforms. … Sony must have realized they need to beef up their internal capabilities, especially since they cannot compete with [Microsoft] in infrastructure and cloud services.”
While the broad-strokes outline of gaming’s future is coming into focus, the particulars remain hazy. Bungie employees remain hopeful, however, that the studio has cut itself a deal that will allow it to chart its own course through whatever sea changes lie ahead.
“I am feeling very positive about this, as Sony has largely done right by its first-party studios,” said one current Bungie employee. “Retaining our independence and ability to publish our games on any platform is huge, and I’m looking forward to what this means for the future of the studio.”
Shannon Liao contributed to this report.