“There’s an urban legend saying that if you wander around at night and go to a subway station and you ride a train with nobody on it, it might just take you to the other world,” Kimura said during an interview with The Washington Post, translated from Japanese. “And we thought, ‘Hey that’s something that could be very interesting if it did happen in real life. Let’s see how that would feel like if we put it into the game.’ And then it just turned into a side mission for our game: the nameless train station.”