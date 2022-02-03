If you want to move on from mastering the English lexicon or if numbers are just more up your alley, check out Nerdle, a math game developed by data scientist Richard Mann with help from his daughter and son. Nerdle subs out words for eight tiles representing mathematical calculations (e.g. 1+9+6=16) but otherwise functions in the same way as Wordle, with correct numbers or symbols changing colors when they’re present in the equation or locked in the right place.