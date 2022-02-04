I’m a firm believer that people will do their best work when they love what they’re doing. And so I or Evan could put a design or a plan in play in front of people, and if it’s not what they love and what they want the game to be, then it’s never going to work, right? And so we really leverage the passion of the team. It’s all coming from the team’s gut instinct. The game is just made by a bunch of passionate game developers who like what they’re building and think this is the new cool thing that hopefully other people will like. And more often than not, it is. I think there’s a large portion of the team that will spend the entire day making the game and then go and relax by playing the game for a few hours to unwind. And I think that passion is what you’re seeing as a successful business plan.