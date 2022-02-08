On the same day the two gaming goliaths announced the deal, the FTC and DOJ launched a joint public inquiry with the goal of better detecting and preventing anti-competitive deals. Shortly after, Bloomberg reported the FTC had assumed responsibility for reviewing the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal. The FTC declined to comment or confirm an existing investigation. Stoller, though, pointed out that the stock market appears to be reacting to the looming specter of this investigation. “Activision is [trading at] $80, and the purchase price is at $95,” he said. “Investors think there’s a pretty good chance that the deal gets blocked. Otherwise the stock would be trading at $92 or something like that.”