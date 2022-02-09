We got far more details on “Kirby and the Forgotten Land,” which finds Nintendo’s iconic pink puffball braving the apocalypse. Using “mouthful mode,” Kirby can now cover a full car and ride around town. He can also evolve abilities like breathing fire.

“Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes” is a Warriors-style game coming out June 24. Nintendo also showed off new co-op mode footage from “Splatoon 3,” which revisits the multiplayer game mode “Salmon Run” available in the current entry. “Xenoblade Chronicles 3,” the third entry in the open-world Japanese role-playing franchise lands this September.

These were some of the highlights Nintendo had to debut Wednesday, filling out some of the game release calendar that had looked a bit empty for Mario’s maker.

Sports fans may be pleased with the new selection. “MLB The Show 2022” is coming to the Switch with online functionality and support for cross-platform play. “Nintendo Switch Sports” is coming on April 29, including bowling, tennis, soccer and golf. A leg strap accessory — sold separately — will sense players’ motions. Nintendo is also holding a play test for “Switch Sports” on Feb. 18 to 20, with further information on how to sign up online.

“Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp” comes out on April 8, including characters with voice acting and additional game modes and multiplayer. The 2016 title “No Man’s Sky” launches on Nintendo Switch this summer. Another throwback, “Portal: Companion Collection,” is being ported to the Switch as well, though its release date of “this year” is a little more vague.

A partnership with Disney is also bearing fruit for Nintendo. It announced “Disney Speedstorm,” a racing game that’s free-to-play and will arrive this summer. “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed” is being ported from the Nintendo Wii to the Switch and lands April 20.

Various titles are getting additional digital content. “Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course” is coming to the Switch, as is a free update to game-of-the-year nominee “Metroid Dread,” which adds additional difficulty modes.