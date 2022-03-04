The complaint, dated Thursday and filed by the parents of Kerri Moynihan, a 32-year-old finance manager at Activision Blizzard when she was found dead during a company retreat in 2017, claims that sexual harassment was a “significant factor” leading to her suicide.

Moynihan was first referenced, though not by name, in a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit filed last July that accused the company of fostering a culture of sexual harassment, misconduct and gender-based discrimination.

The DFEH complaint’s allegations included that at the holiday party before her death, male co-workers passed around a picture of her vagina, and referenced a “male supervisor” who allegedly brought sex toys with him on the business trip.

Activision Blizzard last year called the DFEH lawsuit’s claims “distorted, and in many cases false,” and criticized the state department for including mention of the suicide: “We are sickened by the reprehensible conduct of the DFEH to drag into the complaint the tragic suicide of an employee whose passing has no bearing whatsoever on this case and with no regard for her grieving family."

The family’s wrongful death lawsuit, which indicates it was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Paul and Janet Moynihan, claims that their daughter’s boss, Greg Restituito, initially lied to investigators in the Anaheim Police Department who were looking into her death in a hotel room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, concealing that he had a sexual relationship with Moynihan. Restituito did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The parents’ lawyers, Jeffrey Isaacs and Adam Kargman, provided a copy of the complaint but had no further comment.

According to the complaint, Restituito also made apparent efforts to hide evidence of his relationship with Moynihan following her death. An alleged police report cited in the complaint also noted that Restituito made “seemingly unusual inquiries with other employees who were present with [Kerri] the night preceding her death.”

According to a LinkedIn profile, Restituito worked as a senior finance director for Activision Blizzard until May 2017, the month after Moynihan’s death. Restituito did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard then refused to turn over to police Moynihan’s company-issued laptop, said that her cellphone had been “wiped,” and also refused to give them access to Restituito’s laptop or cellphone. The Anaheim Police Department has refused to disclose reports concerning Moynihan’s death to The Post.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson declined to respond directly to the allegations in the lawsuit, instead saying in a statement that the company is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company. We will address the complaint through the legal process as appropriate, and out of respect for the family we have no further comment at this time.”