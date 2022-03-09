The company also pledged $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children, writing in a company statement that it “joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine”

The announcement preceded its scheduled State of Play broadcast, which contained few new reveals. Sony hedged in its initial show announcement not to expect any updates about its next-gen virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, or games for that hardware; instead, the 20-minute broadcast stuck to PlayStation titles slotted for the 2022 and 2023 release calendars, most of which had been previously shown.

Capcom did announce a new IP, “Exoprimal,” a game in which players fight dinosaurs with a focus on co-op and Kaiju-scale battles in a futuristic city. That’s set for a 2023 release date on PS5 and PS4.

A demo for Square Enix’s upcoming spinoff “Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin” is now available for PS4 and PS5, an announcement that leaked earlier on Wednesday when eagle-eyed fans spotted the demo on the PlayStation Network. The full game releases March 18.