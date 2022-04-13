Analyzing the ’Kingdom Hearts 4’ trailer and hints at what’s to come

Placeholder while article actions load

The audience attending the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo stared dumbfounded at the footage that showed an exact graphical replica of the actual location in the Shibuya Hikarie building where the event was taking place. “What’s going on here?” wondered attendees and audiences worldwide watching the event online. A photorealistic forest, some cryptic text and an agonizing minute of viewers wracking their brains with theories as to what they were seeing followed. Then, viewers around the world united in an eruption of cheers as Sora’s ray-traced image filled the screen.

The actual reveal of the “Kingdom Hearts 4” trailer is laced with both familiarity and mystery. But there are several clues in the trailer that hint at what players can expect when the highly anticipated game is released.

There’s been countless articles already discussing what fans want to see in the game, what this “Lost Master Arc” could entail and how there’s a huge probability of “Kingdom Hearts 4” including a Star Wars world — which makes more sense in the Kingdom Hearts universe than you’d initially think, by the way. But since a large portion of the Kingdom Hearts experience involves “theorizing,” that’s what I want to focus on today, particularly by picking apart this reveal trailer.

If you want the full analysis, I highly suggest watching our breakdown video above. Not only does it summarize the most recent events of the series and include a shot-by-shot analysis of the “Kingdom Hearts 4” trailer, but it may help to follow my theories in a more visual format. Kingdom Hearts has no shortage of strange names and borderline incomprehensible plot points.

Spoilers ahead for previous games in the series.

The game will feature two playable storylines

Let’s start with the easiest prediction. To explain the current story as concisely as possible, Sora is trapped in a realm his friends can’t access. It includes the Tokyo-like city of Quadratum shown in the trailer.

Since the trailer’s final scene features two of Sora’s friends, Donald and Goofy, in a cutscene with no sign of the Keyblade wielder, it’s more or less confirmed that the game will show what Sora’s friends are doing to try to find him.

So it seems clear that “Kingdom Hearts 4” will feature two storylines, one following Sora as he searches for a way home and the other following his friends as they try to track him down. The real question is how involved this second storyline will be. Will we be able to play these segments — perhaps playing as Kairi as she trains with the rest of the gang? Well, there’s actually solid groundwork for that potentially happening. Most of the other major Kingdom Hearts characters got playable movesets in the “Re Mind” DLC for “Kingdom Hearts 3.” Square Enix is clearly experimenting with gameplay involving characters beyond Sora, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that featured prominently in the next game.

The two storylines will feature different graphical styles

It’s true that Kingdom Hearts has changed up the graphical fidelity of its worlds in the past to match the aesthetic of Disney’s IPs — Timeless River, for example, changed the gang’s look to the style of 1930s Disney and Fleischer Studios cartoons. But they’ve never had to scale up this massively before. The Pirates of the Caribbean world in “Kingdom Hearts 3” found a strange middle ground in which Sora, Donald and Goofy retained their cartoonish proportions but adopted the rugged textures and stylization that Jack Sparrow and their other photorealistic counterparts had. But Quadratum is the spitting image of a real-world city, where Disney’s colorful cast of characters would look wildly out of place.

A second storyline involving Donald, Goofy and the other more cartoonish and anime characters in the other realms would present Square Enix with a unique opportunity. These characters could visit the Disney worlds with goofier, more animated aesthetics, while Sora bounces from world to world with more realistic aesthetics. That could be a less visually jarring solution to the wide range of graphical styles with which “Kingdom Hearts 4″ currently has to contend.

Maleficent will return as a major villain

The series has made Maleficent’s storyline since the first game an incredibly slow burn, with her and her lackey, Pete, essentially just gathering more information on the universe in the background of Sora’s adventures. Each game, she learns about the six known realms (Light, Dark, Between, Memory, Data and Dreams) through personal experience.

The games also imply she knows more than she’s currently letting on. Maleficent’s original plan in the first “Kingdom Hearts” was to conquer every world and fill them with darkness. It’s possible that this is still her plan, only with her now knowing there is a seventh realm (the realm Sora’s stuck in), then that opens up more worlds to conquer.

Maleficent wants an item known as the “Black Box.” We still don’t know what’s in this box, but Maleficent clearly wants it for her plans, and in the final scene of the secret ending of “Kingdom Hearts 3,” she finally discovers its location.

The Black Box is in the possession of Luxu, who is one of two characters that have been secretly orchestrating the majority of the events in the series thus far. He and his master, aptly named “The Master of Masters,” usually let others get their hands dirty on their behalf.

Now, Luxu knows Maleficent is after the box, as he’s seen snooping on their search as early as the first world in “Kingdom Hearts 3.” Since he loves to manipulate others, is he intentionally letting Maleficent see that he has the Black Box? Showing it off in a wide open field like he did in the secret ending of “Kingdom Hearts 3” is … pretty conspicuous.

The Black Box’s contents will be revealed and work as a portal to the seventh realm

What’s inside the box is up for debate. Is it a heart? A Keyblade? An actual portal?

I suspect that Maleficent knows that it’s something that can get you to the seventh realm, and Luxu is guarding it to regulate who can actually use it. This would also explain how he and the Master of Masters are able to so easily flip from the seventh realm to the other realms, as seemingly evidenced by the trailer.

Donald and Goofy will try to strike a deal with Hades to get to Sora

The final scene in the trailer is basically what the heading describes. While the trailer didn’t actually show who Donald and Goofy saw, Hades (the villain from Disney’s “Hercules”) is the only character in the series whose blue fire turns orange when angry, hence why Donald and Goofy are scared and lit by an orange light. They also say that they hope this character can “help” them.

Sora technically died in their realm, so it makes sense that these two would go to Hades, who’s in charge of overseeing the dead, to see if he knows something. It’ll be interesting to see if a deal actually gets struck, and if Donald and Goofy can successfully reunite with Sora in this game, because I believe …

Sora’s team will consist of himself, Riku and Strelitzia

While I’m sure fans want the OG crew to reunite, Riku is already on his way to get to Sora since the ending of “Melody of Memory.” He is the only character that possesses the same “Power of Waking” ability Sora does, and this wouldn’t be the first time the pair fought side by side.

Strelitzia is the girl from the trailer speaking to Sora. She originated from the mobile game “Kingdom Hearts Union Cross,” and is known to be a Keyblade wielder herself, so she can naturally fill the third slot.

Using three humanoid characters in this crew would also make it much graphically easier to slot them into more humanoid-centric worlds.

Yozora will be an antagonist who’s trying to keep Sora trapped

Yozora is the secret superboss in “Re Mind,” which would point to him being the next big villain in “Kingdom Hearts 4.” After all, the series usually uses its secret superbosses to tease who the major villain will be in the next game.

The Yozora fight is interesting, because it takes place in Quadratum, and there are technically two endings to the fight. In one ending, the one where you lose to him, Yozora crystallizes Sora and states that he will save him. In another, the one where you beat him, Yozora claims that his own powers aren’t needed yet.

So it seems that Yozora’s goal is going to be to try to keep Sora in the seventh realm for now, which is in direct conflict with Sora wanting to return home.

It’s unclear if this is part of a bigger scheme or if Yozora just wants Sora there for answers. In the final moments of both secret endings, both he and Sora say the same lines simultaneously: “I’ve been having these strange thoughts lately. Like … is any of this for real … or not?” These lines are the first ones ever said in the Kingdom Hearts series.

‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ will come out next year

Okay, I definitely don’t actually believe this one. And there’s nothing in the trailer to suggest a 2023 release date either. But a man can dream.

