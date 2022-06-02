PlayStation State of Play: ‘Street Fighter 6,’ ‘Final Fantasy XVI,’ ‘Resident Evil 4’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Sony is hosting a 30-minute broadcast to showcase games coming to PlayStation consoles and the forthcoming PS VR2, their second iteration of a virtual reality headset. The company will stream the series of announcements on Twitch and YouTube starting 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

In the first announcement of the PlayStation showcase, Capcom debuted a trailer for a remake of “Resident Evil 4,” the survival horror game which was originally released for the GameCube in 2005. Capcom plans to release the remake next spring on March 24, 2023. The game’s trailer flashed through a few clips of gameplay and cinematics but didn’t show much.

At the end, Capcom announced PS VR2 content for the game as well, and showcased footage of “Resident Evil Village” for PS VR2.

“No Man’s Sky,” the sprawling procedurally generated space-exploration game, is coming to PS VR 2. The short trailer did not mention when the title will come to the new headset.

Guerrilla Games revealed a bit more of “Horizon Call of the Mountain,” a spin-off of the original Horizon franchise coming exclusively to PS VR2. In the trailer, the protagonist floats down a river before their boat is completely knocked over by one of the world’s many mechanical monsters. It’s clear you’re not playing as Aloy, the franchise’s main protagonist, but instead some unnamed character who is tasked with finding out why the robots are attacking — again.

The showcase also revealed that Insomniac’s “Spider-Man,” which first released in 2018, is coming to PC.

“Stray,” a game in which players control a kitten exploring a post-apocalyptic landscape, comes to PS5 and PS4 on July 19.

Sony also showcased three games that is promised would get players’ hearts racing, including survival horror game “The Callisto Protocol,” cell-shaded skating shooter titled “Rollerdrome” and the action game dating sim mash-up, “Eternights.”

Capcom debuted a trailer for “Street Fighter 6” on Thursday, based in the game’s Metro City, with what appeared to be an open-world allowing players to explore the New York City-inspired metropolis. The game is expected to be released in 2023.

Indie darling “Tunic” comes to PS5 and PS5 on Sept. 27. “Season: A letter to the future,” another indie game, follows a traveler biking across bridges, exploring forests and walking through purple fields to record, photograph and understand the wider world. The game is coming to PS5 and PS4 this fall.

Sony’s start-of-summer broadcast is the first in a two-week series of prepared announcements and premieres orchestrated by publishers to build hype around their upcoming titles. The news conferences continue next week with the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

It’s been two months since Sony’s last showcase. Before the last State of Play in March, the company announced it would be suspending sales of PlayStation consoles and games in Russia in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The rest of the showcase in March didn’t include any updates about Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset and most of the games showcased had previously been shown.

Sony has not published a release date or price tag for the PS VR2 yet. The first PlayStation VR headset sold for $400 when Sony released the device in 2016.

Alyse Stanley and Mikhail Klimentov contributed to this report.

