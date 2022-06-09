Live updates Summer Game Fest 2022 begins with announcements and trailers in tow

Summer Game Fest is back. The high-profile event, hosted and organized by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, promises announcements and updates around upcoming video games.
“First couple of weeks of June are going to be a good time for gamers as always,” Keighley told The Post in May.
Here’s what to know
In previous years — many of them, going all the way back to 1995 — the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, would have occupied this video game industry real estate, not Summer Game Fest. With the trade show out of action for the second time in three years, doubts have continued to mount about its future. In an interview with The Washington Post, however, Entertainment Software Association president Stan Pierre-Louis said all systems are go for next year.
“We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event,” Pierre-Louis said. “As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”
E3 2022 was canceled at the beginning of this year due to omicron concerns. However, reports at the time suggested that even before the pernicious variant’s rampant run, the ESA had been telling partners not to expect an in-person event. Traditionally, the ESA announces dates for the next year’s show nearly a year in advance — something it did not do in 2021 and which it has yet to do in 2022.
What exactly might gamers get excited about when the show kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern time Thursday?
With 2022 having no annual, massive in-person video game conference E3, Summer Game Fest, and more broadly, a litany of announcements from game makers throughout the month of June, is the main way the world will receive their updates on upcoming game releases.
Keighley hinted at several “good, meaningful” updates to games people care about, similar to how last year’s Summer Game Fest gave players a look at gameplay from “Elden Ring,” a title that had already been announced about seven months earlier. Whether there will be more ground-shaking global reveals is less certain, with Keighley tempering expectations on Twitter Spaces by saying the event would be “primarily focused” on already announced games. On Twitter, he teased a world premiere of a game from Frost Giant, a studio of ex-Blizzard developers.
While Summer Game Fest is spread across the month with various companies like Netflix, Xbox and Bethesda planning their own news announcements, Keighley said he has the schedule organized to avoid a ton of overlap.
During a 45-minute prerecorded series of interviews on the future of Xbox, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and other company executives outlined plans to continue their push into game streaming and expand access to games beyond their console. They also discussed a new plan to pay game developers for early access to demos for inclusion with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Two new features covered during the interviews showcase the next steps in a strategy first discussed in 2020, allowing players to access Xbox games without owning an Xbox console. Both new features revolve around Game Pass subscriptions and cloud gaming. The first comes by way of Samsung’s new line of smart TVs, which will offer a gaming hub app. Through the hub, players can sync a controller via Bluetooth, access their Game Pass account, and stream their games directly to the television. Samsung already offered this feature for Google Stadia, GeForce Now and Utomik.
The executives also touted a new widget for Windows 11, that will serve as a hub for players’ game libraries.
Xbox’s strategy is to make games as accessible as possible, aiming to meet consumer demand whether they’re at home or on the go, cutting out the need for a console even as they introduced the new Series X and S in the fall of 2020. Given the ubiquity of PCs and smartphones and TVs, providing direct access to Xbox’s game library avails the company to a vast potential userbase, particularly as supply chain shortages continue to limit access to the new generation consoles.
Much like a streaming service like Netflix or Disney Plus, the main attraction for potential consumers now becomes Xbox’s library of games. The company has already sought to bolster its offerings on Game Pass by acquiring Bethesda Softworks and is set to add Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard in 2023, should that acquisition be approved by the SEC.
Another move discussed during the interview is an effort to replicate the excitement of providing players early hands-on opportunities with upcoming releases, similar to what was offered annually the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Instead of requiring players to travel to the Los Angeles Convention Center, however, now users could sample the latest offerings from the comfort of their home.
Sony previously touted a similar plan for its newly revamped PlayStation Plus service. At the time, industry pundits noted that providing such playable slices of games for PlayStation Plus would require additional time from the company’s stable of studios, adding to their workload as they tried to hit deadlines for the game’s full release. The Xbox executives acknowledge that fact in the interview, noting that developers providing such demos for Game Pass would be compensated financially.
Some children grow up writing letters to Santa. At 12, Geoff Keighley was writing letters to game developers from his home in Toronto.
Keighley’s parents worked in the film industry and were both members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With the Oscars, Keighley saw that film directors and producers were not only celebrated, but also had their stories told. It was surprising, then, that video game developers — who created intricate interactive worlds — remained mostly anonymous.
“It’s always driven me,” Keighley said. “How do we recognize these people?” In 2014, Keighley created the Game Awards, which the New York Times has called the “Oscars of gaming.”
After a rift with the ESA, the industry group that organizes and hosts the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 — the closest analog to this week’s event — Keighley went solo, producing the Summer Game Fest. Since then, E3 has had a patchy record, canceling some events outright and going digital-only for others, and Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has eagerly filled the void.