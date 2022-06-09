The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Summer Game Fest 2022 begins with announcements and trailers in tow

Key updates
E3 is returning next year, according to ESA
What to expect from Summer Game Fest
Xbox wants an audience that isn’t tied to consoles
(Washington Post illustration; Summer Game Fest)
By
, 
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated June 9, 2022 at 1:22 p.m. EDT|Published June 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Summer Game Fest is back. The high-profile event, hosted and organized by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, promises announcements and updates around upcoming video games.

Summer Game Fest, which will be live streamed starting June 9 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, extends through early next week. The event calendar also includes separate showcases from Xbox and Bethesda, Netflix, and other publishers.

View live politics updates

“First couple of weeks of June are going to be a good time for gamers as always,” Keighley told The Post in May.

Follow Washington Post Gaming on YouTube for live streams, gaming news and analysis

Here’s what to know

1:18 p.m.
Headshot of Mike Hume
Mike Hume: Xbox said Thursday morning, it hoped to bring “as many titles as possible” from the Activision Blizzard library to Game Pass following the completion of the acquisition in June of next year. So will Call of Duty end up on the subscription service?My guess is new Call of Duty games will start outside of Game Pass to not interrupt the yearly revenue new Call of Duty games generate. I’d also guess that past titles — at least their campaigns — will be added to Game Pass similarly to how Xbox has approached Halo.We may not have a final answer until 2024, though. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that there would not be a new installment of Call of Duty in 2023.
Mike Hume, Oversees editorial operations for Launcher, the Washington Post's home for coverage of video games and esports.
1:12 p.m.
Headshot of Nathan Grayson
Nathan Grayson: While there’s no telling what exactly “world exclusive” wizard Geoff Keighley has up his sleeve, this year’s show looks to be a light one. Many of 2022′s top releases — including Nintendo’s “Breath of the Wild 2” and Bethesda’s “Starfield” — have been delayed to 2023. Keighley himself strained to rein in expectations. “What I would say is that a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be [already] announced,” he said in a Twitter Space earlier this week, calling some of the rumors he’d seen “crazy.”
Nathan Grayson, Twitch, live-streaming, digital culture
Loading...