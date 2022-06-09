Live updates Summer Game Fest 2022 begins with announcements and trailers in tow

Bullet Key update

During a 45-minute prerecorded series of interviews on the future of Xbox, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and other company executives outlined plans to continue their push into game streaming and expand access to games beyond their console. They also discussed a new plan to pay game developers for early access to demos for inclusion with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Two new features covered during the interviews showcase the next steps in a strategy first discussed in 2020, allowing players to access Xbox games without owning an Xbox console. Both new features revolve around Game Pass subscriptions and cloud gaming. The first comes by way of Samsung’s new line of smart TVs, which will offer a gaming hub app. Through the hub, players can sync a controller via Bluetooth, access their Game Pass account, and stream their games directly to the television. Samsung already offered this feature for Google Stadia, GeForce Now and Utomik.

The executives also touted a new widget for Windows 11, that will serve as a hub for players’ game libraries.

Xbox’s strategy is to make games as accessible as possible, aiming to meet consumer demand whether they’re at home or on the go, cutting out the need for a console even as they introduced the new Series X and S in the fall of 2020. Given the ubiquity of PCs and smartphones and TVs, providing direct access to Xbox’s game library avails the company to a vast potential userbase, particularly as supply chain shortages continue to limit access to the new generation consoles.

Much like a streaming service like Netflix or Disney Plus, the main attraction for potential consumers now becomes Xbox’s library of games. The company has already sought to bolster its offerings on Game Pass by acquiring Bethesda Softworks and is set to add Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard in 2023, should that acquisition be approved by the SEC.

Another move discussed during the interview is an effort to replicate the excitement of providing players early hands-on opportunities with upcoming releases, similar to what was offered annually the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Instead of requiring players to travel to the Los Angeles Convention Center, however, now users could sample the latest offerings from the comfort of their home.