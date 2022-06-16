Skip to main content
‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ shown during 25th Anniversary stream

June 16, 2022 at 6:41 p.m. EDT
(Square-Enix)
Square Enix revealed a trailer showcasing the highly anticipated sequel to “Final Fantasy VII Remake” during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration live stream. The sequel’s name is “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.”

In the trailer shown during the stream, which was beset by lag and buffering issues, we saw upgraded graphics for familiar scenes, including Cloud’s flashback of Nibelheim, where he traversed the giant mountain alongside his future nemesis Sephiroth. While there was little gameplay and no combat shown, the live stream confirmed that a third game would come after “Rebirth,” continuing the remake story of Final Fantasy VII.

Square Enix also revealed that another Final Fantasy VII story would receive a remake: “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion,” a spinoff title on the PSP that featured minor character Zack Fair in the starring role. The gameplay appears very similar to its handheld counterpart, with the game’s aesthetics seeing an upgrade.

There were other big announcements made during stream. “Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade,” the DLC chapter featuring ninja Yuffie Kisaragi, is coming to Steam June 17, and will be compatible with the handheld Steam console.

Square Enix also gave a lot of love to mobile games, showcasing Season 3 of “Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier” and “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis,” a game that appears to follow the original FF7 storyline. Few details were shared.

While both “Rebirth” and “Crisis Core” appear to be well into development, no specific release date for either was given. “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” is set to release winter 2023, while “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion” is set to release winter 2022.

