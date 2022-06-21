Activision Blizzard shareholders vote for public harassment report

Placeholder while article actions load

Activision Blizzard shareholders approved a proposal from the New York State Comptroller requesting that the company publicly report on its efforts to stop workplace discrimination and harassment during an annual meeting held Tuesday. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s proposal, first raised in February, requested that Activision Blizzard share information including compensation data, the company’s total number of sexual harassment settlements, its progress around more quickly resolving harassment and abuse complaints, and total pending complaints.

The vast majority of shareholders also approved the election of ten directors to the board, despite a minority of shareholders advocating against the reelection of directors including CEO Bobby Kotick and long-standing members Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado. They also voted to approve the company’s executive compensation packages, with 88 percent voting yes.

Last Thursday, the company released an update saying that after an internal investigation, it found “no evidence to suggest that Activision Blizzard senior executives ever intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay the instances of gender harassment that occurred and were reported.” It also said investigators had not found any evidence that a senior executive or employee concealed information from the board of directors. The report affirmed that there were “some substantiated instances of gender harassment,” but cleared senior leadership and the board of directors from association with those incidents.