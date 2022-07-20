Popular block game ‘Minecraft’ says no to NFTs and the blockchain

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mojang Studios, the Microsoft-owned studio behind the wildly popular procedurally generated sandbox game “Minecraft,” announced Wednesday that NFTs and other blockchain products would not be supported by the developer or allowed in the game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a form of blockchain technology, an NFT is basically a unique receipt for any digital asset — such as a video, an illustration, a character model in a video game or anything else you can access on a computer — which verifies the holder as the one true, authentic owner of the asset. For example, if a “Minecraft” player had the NFT for a pickax that looks like a lightsaber, that player can claim to be the owner of the original lightsaber pickax.

In its statement, Mojang explained that NFTs run counter to the game’s values of cooperation and collaboration because the virtual assets are by their nature extremely scarce collector’s items.

“NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and have-nots,” the statement reads.

Mojang also said that the mind-set NFTs would introduce into “Minecraft” would tarnish players’ long-term enjoyment of the game. The company expressed concern that players would spend more time appraising NFTs values and trying to make money through “Minecraft” over playing the game itself.

The statement listed other issues Mojang had with NFTs around quality control and instances of fraud and NFTs sold at artificially inflated values. However, the ban on NFTs was conditional; Mojang said it would pay “close attention” to how the technology evolves. ““To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content, including worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods,” reads the statement. “We have no plans of implementing blockchain technology into Minecraft right now.”

This is a bold position, especially for a title as absurdly popular and moddable as “Minecraft.” The decade-old sandbox game has sold a whopping 238 million copies according to Statista, making “Minecraft” the best selling video game of all-time. The appeal is obvious: “Minecraft” is simple, easy to run and enormously flexible. Players have used “Minecraft” to make a Harry Potter game set in a 1:1 recreation of Hogwarts, created a fictional cult commune dedicated to the streamer MoonMoon and even made a working CPU.

The gaming platform “Roblox” has often been spoken of in the same breath as “Minecraft” due to both titles’ popularity with younger gamers. Roblox Corporation has yet to endorse NFTs, though in an interview with VentureBeat, chief business officer Craig Donato voiced enthusiastic support for implementing them into the game in the future.

According to a recent study, more than half of the total money raised by early-stage gaming companies in 2022 went to those developing blockchain and NFT products, reflecting a wave of interest among video game industry investors. On Wednesday, Lee Trink, CEO of the gaming and esports lifestyle brand FaZe Clan spoke glowingly about positioning the newly-public company to pursue opportunities relating to blockchain tech.

But NFTs have also been received skeptically by many developers. According to Bloomberg, Ubisoft’s foray into NFTs was criticized by its own employees; Frost Giant Studios co-founder Tim Morten described play-to-earn blockchain games as “dangerously close to a pyramid scheme” in an interview with Wired. A company of Mojang’s stature referring to NFTs as harmful to their game and brand might give some prospective investors second thoughts.

