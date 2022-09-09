Disney and Marvel showcase promises updates on superhero, Star Wars games

The event, which begins at 4 p.m. Eastern time, will be streamed online on YouTube and Twitch , as well as D23′s Twitter and Facebook pages.

The entertainment behemoths Disney and Marvel are hosting their first video game showcase Friday at the Walt Disney Company’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. The event promises updates and announcements relating to games from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios.

Disney and Marvel have teased reveals and updates regarding the new life sim “Disney Dreamlight Valley,” as well as strategy title “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” and “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.” Fans should also expect a glance at the new Marvel title from Amy Hennig, a game director famous for her work on the Uncharted franchise.