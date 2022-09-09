Skip to main content
The Washington Post

Disney and Marvel showcase promises updates on superhero, Star Wars games

September 9, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. EDT
(Washington Post illustration; iStock; Disney; Marvel)

The entertainment behemoths Disney and Marvel are hosting their first video game showcase Friday at the Walt Disney Company’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. The event promises updates and announcements relating to games from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios.

The event, which begins at 4 p.m. Eastern time, will be streamed online on YouTube and Twitch, as well as D23′s Twitter and Facebook pages.

From Star Wars to Marvel, licensed video games are becoming more ambitious. Here’s why.

Disney and Marvel have teased reveals and updates regarding the new life sim “Disney Dreamlight Valley,” as well as strategy title “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” and “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.” Fans should also expect a glance at the new Marvel title from Amy Hennig, a game director famous for her work on the Uncharted franchise.

Though not confirmed to be making an appearance, Bethesda Softworks’ Indiana Jones game and Insomniac’s Wolverine game are also worth keeping an eye out for.

There are many, many Star Wars games already in development as well, including a sequel to “Jedi: Fallen Order,” called “Jedi: Survivor,” as well as a first-person shooter, a strategy game, a narrative action title and a troubled “Knights of the Old Republic” remake.

