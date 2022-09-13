‘Breath of the Wild’ sequel ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ revealed by Nintendo

Nintendo announced the title of its upcoming Zelda game, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” during a Nintendo Direct stream Tuesday. The much anticipated sequel to “Breath of the Wild” is slated to release May 12th, 2023.
In the opening sequence, the camera pans across a series of Mesoamerican-inspired petroglyphs. The first is what appears to be an army of Hylians (the race of elfish humanoids that Link and Zelda are part of) standing against an invading force of porcine soldiers. Then, a petroglyph of a large robed figure with large ears surrounded by seven runes is shown, followed by one of a long-haired character with an eye reminiscent of the Eye Symbol of the Legend of Zelda’s Sheikah tribe.
“Tears of the Kingdom” is the hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” the first completely open-world title in the Zelda franchise and an acclaimed critical hit. “Tears of the Kingdom” was originally announced at E3 2019 as an untitled sequel to “Breath of the Wild,” colloquially referred to as the Breath of the Wild sequel or simply Breath of the Wild 2.