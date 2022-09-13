Skip to main content
‘Breath of the Wild’ sequel ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ revealed by Nintendo

The game long known as ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ now has a name and release date.

By
September 13, 2022 at 11:31 a.m. EDT
(Washington Post illustration; Nintendo)

Nintendo announced the title of its upcoming Zelda game, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” during a Nintendo Direct stream Tuesday. The much anticipated sequel to “Breath of the Wild” is slated to release May 12th, 2023.

In a new trailer, the series’ iconic hero, Link, is depicted opening a massive door and dashing across a chain of ruin-filled islands floating high up in the clouds. The islands appear to have a rich, diverse landscape — some green and tangled with large, gnarled tree roots, and others large enough to host entire mountain ranges. Aerial travel seems to be a core mechanic in the game, as Link is shown jumping from a great height and landing on the back of a giant stone glider.

In the opening sequence, the camera pans across a series of Mesoamerican-inspired petroglyphs. The first is what appears to be an army of Hylians (the race of elfish humanoids that Link and Zelda are part of) standing against an invading force of porcine soldiers. Then, a petroglyph of a large robed figure with large ears surrounded by seven runes is shown, followed by one of a long-haired character with an eye reminiscent of the Eye Symbol of the Legend of Zelda’s Sheikah tribe.

“Tears of the Kingdom” is the hotly anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” the first completely open-world title in the Zelda franchise and an acclaimed critical hit. “Tears of the Kingdom” was originally announced at E3 2019 as an untitled sequel to “Breath of the Wild,” colloquially referred to as the Breath of the Wild sequel or simply Breath of the Wild 2.

