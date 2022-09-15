‘Warzone 2.0′s’ Gulag, proximity chat, new modes and more

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of “Warzone’s” most distinctive features was its introduction of the Gulag, a way for defeated players to win their way back into the Call of Duty game’s battle royale fracas. With “Warzone 2.0,” the Gulag is getting an overhaul. From both Thursday’s presentation during “Call of Duty: Next” and interviews with members of developer Infinity Ward’s leadership, here’s what we know:

It’s 2-v-2, but it’s also way bigger than that

When “Warzone” introduced its iconic Gulag mechanic, it was a one-on-one matchup where players dueled against each other for a second chance at getting back into the battlefield. In Gulag 2.0, two potentially random players will be assigned into pairs for a 2-v-2 matchup on a bigger arena map with new opportunities and dangers.

You can play it straight and win your freedom by eliminating the enemy duo, or you can try to take down “The Jailer,” Gulag 2.0′s heavily armed guard. Taking the big bad Jailer is another way to respawn, but you’ll have to do so using only rocks and melee attacks, so coordinating with your allies is key.

Advertisement

But if you take too long to do either, an even greater foe will be unleashed.

“If a little bit of time goes by [in a Gulag match] and you haven’t eliminated or been eliminated by the other team, the people running this really cruel prison get frustrated,” said Infinity Ward co-studio head Patrick Kelly in an interview with The Washington Post.

That’s when the wardens will unleash a Juggernaut onto the players to finish the job. All four players could choose to band together and defeat the Juggernaut. But this alliance of convenience would mean that they’d meet each other again in Al Mazrah as enemies.

There’s a bunch of new equipment to suit different players

Infinity Ward’s Multiplayer Design Director Geoff Ward identified three types of “Warzone” players: rushers (offensive), sentinels (defensive) and stalkers (reactive).

Advertisement

“Warzone 2.0” will add a bunch of new gadgets to suit each type of player with additions such as a DDOS attack device, inflatable decoys, limited-used heartbeat sensor, drill charges and more.

Proximity chat and ‘cloud parties’ allow frenemies to work together

There will be many more situations in “Warzone 2.0” where hostile squads may want to team up with each other to complete a greater objective or take down a bigger threat. To that end, the game has added location-based proximity chat to allow different squads to communicate with each other and a feature called “cloud parties” that allows squads to dynamically add on new teammates.

You can use the open comms to propose a truce or troll your enemies as you gleefully gun them down. It’s up to you.

Gunsmith introduces universal unlockable attachments and a firing range

The new Gunsmith has completely revamped how weapon progression works and allows players to transform existing guns into different types.

Advertisement

The new weapon progression system can sound overwhelming at first, but thankfully, Call of Duty analyst TrueGameData has made a helpful YouTube video breaking it all down.

This time around, some of the things you unlock for one gun can carry over to another. These are universal attachments such as optics, muzzles, ammunition types and underbarrel attachments. For example, if you unlocked a suppressor or 4x scope on an M4, it’ll be unlocked and ready to use on another gun that’s compatible, such as an AK-47. Then there are attachments such as barrels, lasers, stocks and receivers that are platform-specific. A platform is a subcategory for variants of a gun modeled after a base design: The AK-47 platform includes the default AK-47 (assault rifle), RPK (light machine gun) and AK-74u (submachine gun).

A gun’s receiver is what determines what type of gun it is. By taking your default M4 and swapping out the receiver, you can change from an assault rifle to a designated marksman rifle, light machine gun or whatever else is available.

There’s also a firing range to test out your personalized creations.

This article will be updated as new announcements emerge.

GiftOutline Gift Article