Google will shut down Stadia, its video game streaming service

Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud streaming service for video games, in light of low adoption rates among users, the company announced Thursday on its news portal, The Keyword. Players will be able to access their Stadia game libraries until Jan. 18, 2023. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected,” wrote Phil Harrison, VP and general manager at Google working on Stadia. “We’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.”

Users who purchased hardware through the Google Store, as well as Stadia players who purchased games or add-on content, will be granted refunds, Harrison announced. Google projects that the majority of refunds will be completed by the time the service shuts down.

When the service launched, it was critiqued for input lag issues — even as the promise of playing a AAA shooter like “Destiny” on a mobile device was genuinely enticing. Our reviewer, Gene Park, described the tech as “unplayable at times, magical in others,” in a 2019 review.

Later in the year, Park concluded that service had improved. Still, at the time, the product was hard to recommend to anyone but early tech adopters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

