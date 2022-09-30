10 great games to play on iPhone

Card of Darkness is a deceptively difficult card game from designer Zach Gage (who made the Wordle-like puzzle game Knotwords) and “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward. Available through Apple Arcade, Card of Darkness tasks players with cutting a path across a grid-based game board populated by decks of cards. To make it to the exit, players need to exhaust the decks in front of them by either picking up all the item cards, which include weapons and potions, or fighting the cards in the pile that represent deadly enemies. Once you’ve picked up a card from a deck, you have to defeat the whole deck, which can lead to some complicated choices: Do I pick up a much-needed sword or health potion at the top of the deck, knowing I may be opening myself up to several enemy cards underneath?