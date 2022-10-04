New Cyberpunk and Witcher video games announced by CD Projekt RED

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CD Projekt, the Polish publisher behind “Cyberpunk 2077” and The Witcher video game series, announced a leadership change and a string of game announcements Tuesday, including a new Cyberpunk game, a new Witcher trilogy and a slew of spinoff titles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Co-founder Marcin Iwinski also announced that he would step down from his role as joint CEO and submit his candidacy for chairman of CD Projekt’s supervisory board via Twitter.

In a thread on Twitter, the company revealed Orion, a code name for the next game in its Cyberpunk series. Three Witcher projects were also announced: Polaris, the start of a new trilogy for the franchise; Canis Majoris, which will be separate from Polaris but set in the same universe and developed by an external studio; and multiplayer title Sirius from developer Molasses Flood. A fourth project, Hadar, is a new IP developed in-house by CD Projekt RED.

The company also plans to release an expansion for “Cyberpunk 2077,” titled “Phantom Liberty,” next year.

CD Projekt described its strategy in greater detail in a video on its YouTube channel.

In the video, CD Projekt Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz explained that the company has been developing two AAA projects in parallel, stating that the ability to work on several titles in tandem is “crucial to our future growth.” He also revealed that CD Projekt’s development studio, CD Projekt RED, will be using the Unreal engine moving forward, replacing the in-house REDengine the company has used since “The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.”

“A key strategy decision was forming a long-term partnership with Epic Games,” Nielubowicz said. “Unreal engine will be the technology which we will build up on to deliver our creative vision, CD Projekt RED’s unique style and exceptional quality in open world storytelling.”

To bolster CD Projekt’s scope, the company cited the acquisitions of North American developers CD Projekt Vancouver (formerly known as Digital Scapes) and Molasses Flood in Boston. There have also been two new appointments to CD Projekt’s board: Chief Technology Officer and head of production Pawel Zawodny and Chief Marketing Officer and head of franchise development Jeremiah Cohn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

