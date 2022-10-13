The Spurs, 'StarCraft' and their link to the 1999 NBA title

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson was one of the greatest centers to ever play the game, as recognized by the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary teams. That did not stop his teammates from making fun of his video game habit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Malik Rose, Robinson’s teammate and fellow gamer on the NBA Championship-winning 1999 San Antonio Spurs, remembered getting ribbed for firing up their laptops so often after games or practices. “Dave got it too!” Rose said “But secretly, everyone else wanted to get into it.”

Following the Spurs’ title that year, someone snapped a photo from the team plane. It remains unclear who took the photo, but it clearly shows Robinson, Rose, Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, and Sean Elliot all playing the video game “StarCraft” on their laptops. The Larry O’Brien championship trophy sits in the corner of the frame.

The photo has gone viral numerous times on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, usually with a post expressing surprise at an NBA championship team celebrating its title by nerding out on a real-time strategy game as though they were a high school AV club. By contrast, the previous year’s champions, the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated midseason, playing cards on the floor in the aisle of a plane. Cards were also favored by championship teams such as the 1973 New York Knicks, who played on the way home after winning it all. Other photos from NBA team planes generally show players listening to music, eating, reading, and otherwise relaxing. This shot of the Spurs features a LAN party, a way for gamers in the ’90s to interconnect computers and play against each other, head-to-head.

“I’m used to fun on the plane, dice games, cards games, so when I got to the Spurs it was like I was in church,” said Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion who signed with the Spurs prior to the strike-shortened 1999 season and said he brought “a little nastiness” to the team. “Very nice guys, shaking hands with everyone, and I sort of had to change that a little.”

Advertisement

Rose said he played video games prior to joining the team in 1997, mentioning series like Madden, Zelda and Diablo. But he said that it was Sean Elliott, whom he referred to as the “Yoda” of the group, who turned him and Tim Duncan — then both in their first years — onto “StarCraft” specifically.

“We saw him playing it with Dave Robinson, so younger players, like we do when we see older players doing something, we started doing it,” Rose said about himself and Duncan.

“StarCraft” is a science fiction, real-time strategy game made by Blizzard Entertainment. The game, originally released in 1998, has since spawned a popular sequel and several expansion packs and add-ons. Its competitive esports scene is highlighted by The International, a global championship that routinely features a prize pool in the tens of millions.

Advertisement

The highly rated title, which centers on three distinct races battling in a distant galaxy, features a story campaign as well as several multiplayer modes, such as capture the flag, deathmatch and melee, where players attempt to destroy each other’s bases.

Asked about whether he felt that the team leaders playing “StarCraft,” as compared to Jordan and Pippen playing high-stakes cards, reflected a different team culture, Rose said it could. Still, he pointed out: “Whatever Jordan did, it produced results, six championships.”

That’s not to say “StarCraft” didn’t have its benefits. Playing with those three teammates (the group was dubbed the “IBM Gang” by the rest of the team) translated into better performance on the court, according to Rose.

“Any time you spent that much time together, all together, it makes you more fond of one another and made you closer,” he said.

Advertisement

The “StarCraft” sessions never got as intense, or as allegedly rich, as a Bulls card game. (Rose said the gambling took place during shooting games on the court during practice.) Still, the IBM Gang took video games seriously, especially as they began to get more competitive. Rose said the players would run back to the team bus after games to grab their laptops so they could launch right back into it.

“The games got so good we started playing at the hotel. We spent any time not on the court playing the game,” Rose said.

“[Robinson] was into his computers,” Gaze recalled. “I didn’t understand it. That wasn’t my go. … But I was sort of envious,” he said.

Elie also said he didn’t play, but remembered how often the IBM Gang did.

“I just remember those guys playing on every road game,” Elie said. “Them four guys played all the time … it was to release some tension. It was very competitive.”

Advertisement

Elie drew a comparison between that Spurs team and the New England Patriots, in terms of professionalism and leadership. “It was sort of a nerdy type of team,” he said. “I consider [Spurs Head Coach Gregg] Popovich like [Patriots Head Coach Bill] Belichick, just nicer. And you never had to worry where guys on that team were at night.”

Gaze agreed. “That team wasn’t doing things to jeopardize focus,” he said.

After the Spurs beat the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in New York City, Rose recalled celebrating and partying with his teammates. But on the flight back to San Antonio on the team plane, with not much else to do, they broke out their laptops and started playing.

One memory that stuck with Rose from after the game around the moment the photo was taken, was an offhand comment from Robinson, whom Rose said was one of the smartest people he ever met.

Advertisement

“David could literally build an aircraft, but we used to joke about how he’d forget things,” Rose said. “We’d leave the huddle and he’d ask, ‘What play are we running.’ ”

On the plane, Rose said that “out of nowhere” Robinson said he might be receiving a bonus for winning the title — but he wasn’t sure.

“He said that if he did get the bonus, he would buy us Rolexes. And he did, the very next week,” Rose said.

Rose was traded to the Knicks in 2005, but said he continued playing “StarCraft” with his Spurs teammates, though they eventually moved to “World of Warcraft” and then “League of Legends,” playing together online “for hours and hours.”

Though Robinson and Duncan led the Spurs on the court and ended their careers as two of the best big men in the game, when it came to “StarCraft,” they were not even team MVPs.

“If I have to be honest, Sean was the best then,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article