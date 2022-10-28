Meet the 14 Pokémon with the most disturbing backstories

From an abandoned doll-turned-Pokémon hunting down its owner, to a baby bird wearing the bones of its mother’s kills, these are some of the most terrifying Pokémon backstories to haunt your nightmares this spooky season.
Banette
Every kid has a favorite toy they outgrew at some point. Now imagine if that toy came to life, fueled by its hatred after being cast off, to haunt you. That’s Banette, an abandoned doll-turned-Pokémon with a serious grudge. Sort of a cross between “Annabelle” and a Voodoo doll, it “generates energy for laying strong curses by sticking pins into its own body.” Its mouth is zipped up to keep all that cursed energy from escaping.
Banette haunts dark alleyways seeking the child who disowned it to enact revenge, according to multiple Pokédex entries (each Pokémon’s description in the Pokédex varies slightly between games, with each subsequent generation revealing new trivia). After learning about Banette’s fate, I’ll never look at “Toy Story” the same way again.
Drifloon
This Ghost-Flying type from Gen 4 may look like a balloon, but helium isn’t what keeps it afloat. Drifloon’s body is stuffed with the souls of the humans and Pokémon it is ferrying to the afterlife, earning it the nickname “Signpost for Wandering Souls.” It often targets kids, tugging at their hands to try to drag them to the afterlife. Children who mistake this Pokémon for a balloon and hold its hand have been known to vanish.
Froslass
Froslass is an Ice-Ghost type, one of the rarest combinations in the Pokémon games. It’s appropriate too: Her Pokédex entries will unquestionably chill you to the bone. Perhaps the most upsetting description is the one in “Pokémon Sun”: “When it finds humans or Pokémon it likes, it freezes them and takes them to its chilly den, where they become decorations.”
Froslass is an alternate evolution of a female Snorunt, which you can get if you give Snorunt a Dawn Stone. This raises the question: Snorunt isn’t a Ghost type (it’s a pure Ice type), so what exactly are you doing when you give it a Dawn Stone?
Gengar
This first generation Ghost Pokémon set the standard for disturbing content in developer Game Freak’s games. While some fans have theorized that Gengar are just dead Clefables — and there’s more to this theory than just the two Pokémon’s similar body shapes — the in-game Pokédex entry for Gengar is disturbing in and of itself.
Gengar poses as your shadow, then curses you and steals your life. My favorite summation of this comes in “Pokémon Sun’s” Pokédex entry, which feels like it may have been written by a Gengar itself: “Should you feel yourself attacked by a sudden chill, it is evidence of an approaching Gengar. There is no escaping it. Give up.”
Gourgeist
It’s impossible to write a creepy Pokémon list this close to Halloween and not include Gourgeist. It’s a pumpkin. Oh, also it chokes its prey while singing because it’s so overjoyed with the suffering inflicted on its victims.
The cool thing about Gourgeist — if you can call anything about this Pokémon cool — is that it actually comes in four different sizes, each with its own unique Pokédex entry in Gen 8. One theme runs through each entry, though: So much as glance in its direction and it will drag you off into the afterlife.
Litwick, Lampent and Chandelure
Greavard set the world on fire with its reveal in the upcoming “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Pokémon Violet” games. A key feature of this very good boy is that, while exhibiting all the normal behaviors of a dog, it’s actually “slowly and inadvertently absorbing the life-force of those around it.” But what if I told you that this wasn’t the first Pokémon to exhibit this terrifying power?
Enter the Litwick line, the candle Pokémon whose whole gambit is to lure people in, pretending to be a guiding light, only to absorb their life force. Fun fact, this life force becomes the fuel which keeps the Pokémon’s candles burning.
Malamar
Malamar is what Hypno wishes it could be. Its shtick is that it has incredibly strong hypnotic powers, so much so that “Pokémon Shield’s” Pokédex entry states Malamar has mind-controlled its victims and played a role in “history-changing events.” Malamar is essentially an upside-down squid, which is pretty clever; the only way you can get this Pokémon is to evolve Inkay while holding your Nintendo 3DS or Switch upside down. Once you start thinking about this from a meta perspective, though, it gets creepier. Malamar essentially mind-controlled you, the player, to get you to turn your handheld upside down to evolve it. It’s something you don’t have to do for any other Pokémon.
Mimikyu
The story of Mimikyu, a Ghost-Fairy type from Gen 7, is as heartbreaking as it is horrifying. For one, no one really knows what it looks like; its true form is so terrifying that anyone unfortunate enough to catch a glimpse has met a mysterious and swift end. And so, to try to make friends, Mimikyu wears a Pikachu disguise made out of rags in hopes it will be mistaken for the much-beloved Pokémon.
However, it’s heavily implied that Mimikyu resents Pikachu’s popularity and may even be scheming to get rid of him. Mimikyu transforms from its Disguise form to its Busted form when first struck in battle, which breaks the Pikachu costume’s neck and leaves its head lolling to the side like a botched decapitation.
Phantump and Trevenant
The story behind the Phantump-Trevenant evolution family as a whole is just terrifying. Phantumps are rotten tree stumps possessed by the spirits of lost children who died in the forest. Their cries sound like “eerie screams” and they can mimic the voice of a child. According to its “Pokémon Ultra Sun” Pokédex entry, these Pokémon use this trick to make friends, luring travelers further into the woods until they become hopelessly lost, presumably so that once they die their spirits become new Phantumps.
Its evolved form, Trevenant, controls trees through its mycelium-like roots. Anyone who try to cut down trees in its forest is either devoured outright or becomes trapped forever in its branchy clutches.
Sandygast and Palossand
There isn’t a single thing about Sandygast and Palossand that’s acceptable, in any world. Sure, it looks like just a playful sand castle, but one glance at its Pokédex entries will clue you in to how freaking disturbing this thing is. I’m going to let the entries speak for themselves.
As a Sandygast, “It takes control of anyone who puts a hand in its mouth. And so it adds to the accumulation of its sand-mound body.” Neat. As a Palossand, it “is known as the Beach Nightmare. It pulls its prey down into the sand by controlling the sand itself, and then it sucks out their souls.” Are these Pokémon supposed to be a play on quicksand, or are they just the stuff of nightmares?
Shedinja
Shedinja is the equivalent of a discarded cicada skin come to life. It’s the literal exoskeleton left behind from the Bug type Nincada when it evolves into Ninjask at level 20. Shedinja doesn’t move, only has one hit point and steals the spirit of anyone who accidentally looks inside its hollow shell (presumably, it traps the spirit inside the hollow shell). Not only that, but it mysteriously finds its way into your party if you have a spare slot and a spare Poké Ball on hand when a Nincada evolves. A Pokémon who purposely captures itself for you has to be doing it for a nefarious purpose.
Sliggoo
Sliggoo is a snaillike Dragon type with a goofy grin. Its design isn’t what makes it scary, though. The acid-like mucous Sliggoo secretes all over its body can dissolve just about anything, but that doesn’t keep it from going in for a hug. According to its Pokédex entry in “Pokémon Sun”: “It has trouble drawing a line between friends and food. It will calmly try to melt and eat even those it gets along well with.” The lump on its back holds its “tiny brain” (the Pokédex’s words, not mine) and other organs, which could offer one explanation.
Vullaby
Vullaby’s evolved form, Mandibuzz, gathers bones, which Vullabies essentially wear as a diaper “to guard their posteriors,” according to multiple Pokédex entries. Some entries even say that the bones are actually from the prey they consume, which makes the bone diaper a very odd flex.
Vullaby doesn’t evolve into Mandibuzz until level 54, which is extremely late when compared to other Pokémon. That means Vullaby is lugging around the bones for an incredibly long time, which makes you wonder: How much of this is biology, and how much is just an obsession with bones?
Yamask and Runerigus
“Each of them carries a mask that used to be its face when it was human. Sometimes they look at it and cry.” Excuse me, “Pokémon Black’s” Pokédex entry writer?
Basically, with this way-more-casual-than-it-should-be admission, Yamask confirms that humans can become Pokémon. It also opens a whole other can of worms regarding using this Pokémon to battle. As if that weren’t enough, Yamask received a horrifying evolution in Gen 8 that is the stuff or nightmares: Runerigus. It’s basically a painting brought to life, which you’d never guess by looking at it because who would want to paint something like this. Don’t touch the art, or you’ll be “shown the horrific memories behind the picture carved into it.”