Nintendo makes rare apology over ‘Pokémon Scarlet,’ ‘Violet’ quality

In a rare move for the famous video game publisher, Nintendo acknowledged fans' and critics' complaints regarding performance issues in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" Wednesday, tweeting that it takes player feedback "seriously" and is working on improvements to the game.

The tweet also announced a software update to the game, slated to release Thursday. Many players hope the patch will address the game's plentiful — though often hilarious — technical issues.

A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 12/1. Please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/4kh6Dtui4c



We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2022

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance,” wrote Nintendo in the update’s patch notes. “Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Despite releasing patches for previous mainline games, Nintendo typically does not directly address feedback, and tends to focus patches more on outright glitches than broad game performance issues.

“Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet,” released Nov. 18, are the series’ first fully open-world effort. The game’s developer, Game Freak, also released “Legends Arceus” earlier in 2022; then, too, Pokéfans pointed to the game’s performance issues and graphical shortcomings as one of its bigger weaknesses.

“Scarlet” and “Violet,” however, took those issues to a whole new level, spawning a frenzy of social media posts showcasing the disappointing — and often hilarious — bugs and glitches encountered in-game.

The slew of social clips did not appear to change Nintendo and developer Game Freak’s patch schedule; “Arceus” received its first substantial patch at approximately the same time. But while previous game entries’ official patch notes contain specific changes made within each update, “Scarlet” and “Violet’s” patch notes simply state that “other select bug fixes have been made,” suggesting a higher-than-usual volume of updates.

It remains to be seen what precisely has been affected by the patch.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

